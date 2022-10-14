￼Three launches 5G broadband for business customers 

Three has launched a new 5G business broadband product allowing customers to get online with average download speeds in excess of 100Mbps for £14.17 per month (ex VAT).

The ISP says its router can be plugged in anywhere 5G Broadband is available, allowing customers “absolute flexibility”.

Snehal Bhudia, Director of Business Propositions & Go To Market for Three UK, said: “Everyone knows that a strong reliable internet connection is absolutely vital for SMEs, but often those connections are neither convenient nor great value for money.

“At Three Business, we know things should be different. That’s why we’ve introduced a broadband connection that runs on 5G, meaning no waiting for roads to be dug up or engineers running wires through the walls, simply plug and play out of the box.

“All for less than the cost of fixed line alternatives with similar speeds . At Three, we’re in the unique position of being the only mobile network with the UK’s largest spectrum holding, which means our 5G broadband is faster than what our competitors can offer.

“We’re really excited at the difference our cost- effective and convenient broadband is making to businesses already.”