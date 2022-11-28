Yellowstone prequel 1923 gets new trailer ahead of Paramount+ debut 

Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton in 1923, streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: James Minchin III/Paramount+

Paramount+ has released a new trailer for 1923, its upcoming Yellowstone prequel starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.

The full-length trailer follows this month’s teaser and shows Jacob (Ford) and Cara (Mirren) Dutton’s defending the Yellowstone ranch.

Created and executive produced by Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan, the series also stars Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer and Jerome Flynn.

Official synopsis:

1923, the next installment of the Dutton family origin story, will introduce a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren).

The series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.