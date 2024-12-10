28 Years Later gets first trailer 

A new trailer has dropped for 28 Years Later, Danny Boyle and Alex Garland’s much anticipated sequel to post-apocalyptic horrors 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later.

The film sees Cillian Murphy reprise his role from the first film alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes, Jack O’Connell, Erin Kellyman, and Edvin Ryding.

Official Synopsis:

Academy Award-winning director Danny Boyle and Academy Award-nominated writer Alex Garland reunite for 28 Years Later, a terrifying new story set in the world created by 28 Days Later.

It’s been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected.

One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway.

When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.

Sony Pictures will release 28 Years Later in UK cinemas on June 20th 2025.