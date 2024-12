A new teaser poster has dropped for 28 Years Later, Danny Boyle and Alex Garland’s much anticipated sequel to post-apocalyptic horrors 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later.

The film sees Cillian Murphy reprise his role from 28 Days Later alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes, Jack O’Connell, Erin Kellyman, and Edvin Ryding.

28 Years Later is set for a UK cinema release on June 20th 2025.