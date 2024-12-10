VOXI Mobile adopts eSIM

Customers of Vodafone’s VOXI Mobile brand can now opt to use an eSIM, rather than a physical SIM card, in their phone.

Supported by most newer handsets, including Apple’s iPhone and Google’s Pixel handsets, eSIMs offer all the same features as traditional plastic SIM cards but are built directly into the device and can be updated via software.

eSIM removes the need to wait for a courier to deliver a physical card, meaning customers who are new to a network or who need a replacement SIM can get up and running much quicker.

Depending on user’s the phone and network, they can be used either in place of a physical card or as part of a dual-sim arrangement by users who want both a personal and work number on the same handset.

Moving to an eSIM also helps reduce the use of plastic.

Scott Currie, Head of VOXI, said: “We’re delighted to launch eSIM on VOXI Mobile to make getting online even easier, with network access in as little as 10 minutes.”