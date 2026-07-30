Paramount+ orders Clueless sequel series starring Alicia Silverstone

Alicia Silverstone is reprising her Clueless role of Cher Horowitz in a new sequel series being produced for Paramount+.

Synopsis

Picking up 30 years after the original film, beloved Beverly Hills icon Cher Horowitz has figured out a lot: She’s successful in business and has mastered motherhood—that is, until her daughter’s high school years, and Cher finds that parenting a teenager makes her feel “clueless” all over again.

Produced by CBS Studios, the series is being written and executive produced by Josh Schwartz & Stephanie Savage and Jordan Weiss.

Alicia Silverstone, Amy Heckerling, who wrote and directed the original film, and original film producer Robert Lawrence will also serve as executive producers.



“Clueless is coming home,” said Jane Wiseman, Head of Originals for Paramount+.

“31 years ago, Alicia Silverstone’s Cher Horowitz stormed the box office with her chic style and relentless optimism, and the enthusiasm for the film remains resilient to this day.

“We couldn’t be more excited for Paramount+ to become the destination for this event.”