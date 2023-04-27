My5 app now available on Sky Glass and Sky Stream

My5, the catch-up app for Channel 5, 5Star, 5USA, 5Select, and 5Action, is now available on Sky Glass and Sky Stream, the pay-TV giant’s latest devices which deliver their channel line-up over broadband, avoiding the need for a satellite dish.

In addition, both devices also offer popular third-party apps including iPlayer, ITVX, Prime Video, Paramount+, and Apple TV+ and support 4K Ultra High Definition streaming.

Instead of making traditional recordings, the devices stream shows from the relevant channel’s catch-up app, with shows able to be bookmarked from the programme guide for later watching.

Users can access the newly available My5 via the apps rail on the home page, via the apps and inputs menu or by saying ‘Hello Sky My’ via the voice button on their remote.