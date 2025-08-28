5 strikes multi-year NFL rights deal

UK NFL fans will be able to watch 2 matches each Sunday across the season for free after 5 and Paramount UK struck a major new multi-year partnership with the sport.

The matches will air from September 7th at 6pm on 5 and at 9pm on 5ACTION and will also be available in the broadcaster’s streaming app.

Coverage on 5 will kick off at 5:30pm on game nights, hosted by Dermot O’Leary, with Sam Quek and double-Super Bowl winner Osi Umenyiora. The second game of the night will be hosted by Quek and Umenyiora who’ll be joined by special guests each week as they get into the heart of the action.

5 will also air the Super Bowl, plus the NFL London and Dublin Games, the Thanksgiving Day specials and three playoff games.

The channel is partnering with leading entertainment producer Hungry Bear Media on a new play-along entertainment format which will air around the 6pm games.

Whenever the NFL game stops in the US, 5 will show NFL: Big Game Night – billed as a “unique ‘game within a game’” format in which two teams of UK friends and family in will battle for prizes in a series of games that are fast, furious and fun.

The winning team on the night will play one final game where they’ll have the chance to win a holiday to an NFL city in the United States.

Dermot O’Leary said: “I’m really excited about hosting Big Game Night – the show combines two of my big loves: entertainment television and American football. I think it will be a really fun, silly and brilliant way to watch the game so I hope people enjoy it.”

Sam Quek said: “I can’t wait to kick off this new adventure with the NFL on 5! Sharing that excitement every Sunday night with Dermot and Osi is going to be brilliant. The mix of top-class sport and big entertainment is the perfect way for families, fans and newcomers to get involved. I’m so excited to get started.”

Osi Umenyiora said: “The NFL is growing faster than ever in the UK and I’m thrilled to continue playing a part in that expansion by bringing it to a new home on 5.

“These shows will give returning fans the insight they love while introducing viewers to the excitement of the game. It’s incredible to see the NFL becoming a truly global sport and inspiring more fans than ever.”