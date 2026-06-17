5 to show Tour de France highlights in multi-year deal with TNT Sports

Daily highlights programmes bringing audiences all the major developments across the Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and Giro d’Italia are heading to 5.

The shows are the result of a multi-year deal between the Paramount-owned free to air channel and TNT Sports, the Warner Bros Discovery operated pay-TV channel.

The deal covers Tour de France (2026–2028), Vuelta a España (2026–2028), and Giro d’Italia (2027–2029) and follows a competitive bidding process.

In 2027, in a major moment for British cycling, the Grand Départ returns to the UK for the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, both of which will be broadcast live on 5 and TNT Sports.

The historic return of cycling’s biggest race to the UK will see stages held across Scotland, England and Wales. Daily highlights of the 2027 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift will also be available on 5.



Reemah Sakaan, President, 5 said: “The Grand Tours are the most prestigious cycling events in the world, watched and adored by millions, and we are delighted that 5 will be their new free-to-air home in the UK.

“Our daily highlights show for the Tour de France will be available to everyone at 7pm each evening this July and we’ll also have daily highlights through both the Vuelta a Espana and the Giro d’Italia for the next three years, plus next year we’ll have live coverage of the Tour de France’s historic return to the UK.



“The Tour de France kicks off an incredible summer of sport on 5, adding to the rapidly expanding range of premium sport we have for people to watch, including the best of the action from the Commonwealth Games this summer.

“This new deal with TNT Sports reflects our long-term commitment to bringing brilliant coverage of the world’s best sporting events to millions of viewers and providing access to premium audiences for advertisers.”



Scott Young, EVP, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, added: “This partnership with 5 represents a major step forward in expanding the reach of elite cycling across the UK.

“As the Home of Cycling, we are committed to bringing fans closer to the biggest races in the world across both men’s and women’s cycling, and this agreement ensures even more viewers can experience the drama, emotion and storytelling that define Grand Tour racing.



“By combining a strong free-to-air highlights offering with our comprehensive live coverage, we are delivering unprecedented access to the sport across every platform.

“Cycling is one of the most compelling sports in the world, featuring extraordinary athletes and unforgettable moments, and it’s important that those stories are shared with the widest possible audience.



“Expanding reach and engaging new audiences across our rights portfolio remains a key strategic priority, and partnerships such as this play an important role in achieving that ambition.”