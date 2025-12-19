TNT Sports named Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games broadcaster

Coverage of the next Commonwealth Games, which takes place next year in Glasgow, is set to move to TNT Sports, ending the BBC’s 70 year run as the competition’s broadcaster.

The Warner Bros. Discovery and BT backed channel has secured exclusive live broadcast and digital media rights and will bring athletics fans more than 600 hours of live coverage.

Viewers will be able to watch via a dedicated linear channel and via HBO Max, WBD’s premium streaming service which is set to launch in the UK next March.

TNT is promising fans “will enjoy more hours of live coverage than ever before” and and “new, innovative ways” for audiences to enjoy the action.

The channel says details of free-to-air coverage of the games “will be confirmed in due course”.



Katie Sadleir, CEO of Commonwealth Sport said, “This is another landmark moment as we continue to re-imagine what a Commonwealth Games looks and feels like for athletes and fans alike.

“With a heavyweight broadcast partner like Warner Bros. Discovery onboard across the UK and Europe for Glasgow 2026 and the recent decision to award the 2030 Commonwealth Games to India, alongside strong interest for 2034, the future of our Movement has never been more secure.



“Our partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery opens up exciting new ways for fans to connect with the action. With more events available live and a strong focus on athlete storytelling, fans will be closer to the Games than ever before.”



Scott Young, EVP at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe said, “As a premium multi-sport broadcaster, we have a proven ability to connect sports fans and audiences with the world’s biggest sports events and their athletes.

“We will bring this storytelling heritage and production expertise to the Commonwealth Games where our coverage of Glasgow 2026 will be comprehensive, immersive and accessible.



“With coverage of every sport and athlete on our streaming platforms, we are confident our approach will celebrate the history of the Commonwealth Games while telling new stories of its competitors with unmatched energy and excitement.”



