Microsoft Copilot is coming to Samsung TVs and Monitors

Microsoft Copilot, the software giant’s AI assistant, is being integrated into Samsung’s 2025 lineup of TVs and Smart Monitors.

Users will be able to access Copilot through voice commands or the TV’s remote and use it to search, learn and engage with content directly from their screens.

When searching Copilot can offer personalised recommendations alongside sharing quick facts about actors or athletes, summarising plots, and help break down complex concepts.

The integration also enables Copilot’s advanced conversational AI in Samsung Daily+, the company’s lifestyle hub that offers services across entertainment, wellness, food and more.

“Through our open AI partnerships, Samsung is setting a new standard for AI-powered screens,” said Kevin Lee, Executive Vice President of the Customer Experience Team at the Visual Display (VD) Business of Samsung Electronics.

“Copilot makes it fun and easy to quickly get what you need through tailored experiences, whether you’re learning something new, enjoying entertainment, tackling everyday tasks or more.”

Microsoft’s David Washington added “Copilot on Samsung TVs is designed to feel like an AI companion in your living room.

“Together with Samsung’s leadership in advanced display technology, we’re bringing people a shared experience that helps them discover something to watch, ask questions, make plans or simply enjoy a moment together, all on the biggest screen in their home.”