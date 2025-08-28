Teams, leagues & stadiums coming to EA Sports FC 26 revealed

Image: Electronic Arts Inc

EA has revealed a series of exclusive multi-year deals which will see more than 20,000 players across 750 clubs and national teams, 120 stadiums, and over 35 leagues featured in EA Sports FC 26.

Spanning both men’s and women’s football, highlights include a new marketing partnership with the English FA, featuring a renewed license with the reigning UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 champions and the men’s national team.

Other deals include the Barclays Women’s Super League, Arkema Première Ligue, UEFA Women’s Champions League, and UEFA Women’s Euro. EA has also highlighted deals with OL Lyonnes, Chelsea Women and FC Bayern Women.

Other leagues and club partnership and license renewals include Atletico Madrid, River Plate, Racing Club, Scottish Premier League, and Belgian Pro League, among others.

Stadiums included in the game include the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, FC Bayern’s Allianz Arena, Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium, Holstein-Stadion, Stade de la Beaujoire and St. Jakob Park.

“Everything we’ve added to FC 26 has been shaped by the voices of our community,” said James Taylor, Director of Football Partnerships at EA Sports FC.

“From the return of iconic stadiums and clubs fans have called for, to expanding representation in women’s football at the highest level — every new addition reflects our commitment to authenticity and to celebrating the incredible diversity of the world’s game.”

The game launches on September 26th for PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Amazon Luna, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2.

