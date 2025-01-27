Acer unveils new foldable monitors for smartphones and tablets

Acer has unveiled a new range of foldable, portable, dual screen monitors which can be used with mobiles, tablets and laptops.

Featuring an IPS panel, 178° viewing angle, plus HDMI and USB-C ports, the new PD3 series is available in two different sizes 15.6-inch (PD163Q) and 18.5-inch (PD193Q E) and brings dual-screen to mobile devices.

Acer says the screens offer can achieve a 2160 x 1080 Dual FHD resolution when combined and that an automatic pivot feature makes it easy to transition from landscape to portrait modes by simply adjusting the angle.

