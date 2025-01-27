Sterling K. Brown’s Paradise debuts on Disney+ UK

The first episode of Paradise, a new drama series starring Sterling K. Brown, James Marsden and Julianne Nicholson, is now streaming on Disney+.

The show is set in a serene community inhabited by some of the world’s most prominent individuals. But this tranquillity explodes when a shocking murder occurs and a high-stakes investigation unfolds.

Two further episodes will be available to stream from tomorrow, with the series then continuing weekly.

The series was created by Dan Fogelman who Executive produces alongside Sterling K. Brown, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, John Hoberg, Jess Rosenthal, and Steve Beers, and is a 20th Television production.