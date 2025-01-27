UK viewers spent £12bn watching films & TV last year 

Caption: (L-r) Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides and Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ action adventure “Dune: Part Two,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Copyright: © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. Photo Credit: Niko Tavernise

New industry figures show that UK spending on video content, including Home Entertainment purchases, rentals, paid streaming, cinema, and pay-TV, grew to £12.4bn last year.

Within that figure is a record £5.1bn spent streaming, renting and buying films and TV series, with purchases including both physical and digital formats.

Figures released by the British Association for Screen Entertainment (BASE) in association with the Official Charts Company show that:

18.6mn UK homes accessed a Subscription Video on Demand (SVoD) service in 2024 with an average of 2.9 services per household, an increase of 2% YoY

The Premium Video on Demand window delivered £12.8m across 807k transactions with an average price of £15.80 while the Premium Electronic Sell-Through window delivered 1.5m transactions at a value of £28.5mn – an average unit price of £19.60

The total value of the Digital Transactional market remained stable at a value of £381mn and is set to rise by 2.4% in 2025

4K Blu-ray grew 21% YoY in 2024 with 1.3mn unit sales at a value of £30.5mn – up 17.8% YoY thanks in part to 4K re-releases of ever-popular catalogue titles such as Aliens, The Terminator and The Lord of the Rings.

The top three selling films during the year included Wonka, which clocked up 821,000 sales across all formats, Dune: Part Two (817,000 sales) and Oppenheimer (713,000).

In TV, Game Of Thrones: House Of The Dragon ruled the Official TV on Video Chart for the third year running with a further 31,000 sales, adding to the 24k sales of Season Two, while various Doctor Who releases sold a combined total of 200,000 units on disc at a value of £4.5m.

Liz Bales, Chief Executive, BASE said: “Visual Entertainment is the most popular entertainment pastime in the UK and audiences make savvy choices across the spectrum of Home Entertainment formats available to them, spending in excess of £5bn.

“Premium digital formats have already set records in 2025, just a few weeks into the year: Wicked was released on PVoD and PEST on January 3rd and became the most popular Premium title since records began in the UK.”