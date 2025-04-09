Samsung UK reveals Easter 2025 deals on TVs, phones and tablets

Samsung is running a range of exclusive Easter offers across its premium product categories, including smart TVs, mobiles, tablets and wearables.
All offers are available via Samsung.com and at the Samsung KX store:
TV & monitors offers
- Neo QLED & OLED TVs: Enjoy up to 20% off selected Neo QLED and OLED TVs
- The Frame TVs: Get up to 20% off selected The Frame TVs[1
- Monitors: Save up to £200 on selected Monitors
- Monitors: Save up to 20% on selected Monitors with code EASTER
Mobile & wearables offers
- Galaxy Watch, Buds3, or Buds3 Pro: Get free Galaxy Buds3 Pro when you buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra
- Galaxy Tab S10 Series: Save £150 – £200 on the Galaxy Tab S10 series6 and get £150 off when you trade in any tablet or Android smartphone.
- Galaxy Watch Ultra: Get free Galaxy Buds3 Pro when you buy the Galaxy Watch Ultra
- Galaxy Watch7: Get a guaranteed £50 off the Watch7 when you trade in any smartwatch in any condition
- Galaxy Ring: Save £80 on the Galaxy Ring with code SPRINGSAVE
- Galaxy Tab S10 FE series: Claim a Slim Keyboard Cover worth £169 when you buy the Galaxy S10 FE or S10 FE+ by 13/05/2025
- Galaxy Tab S10 FE series: Get a guaranteed £100 off the Galaxy S10 FE series when you trade in any tablet or Android smartphone in any condition by 13.05.25
Computing offers
- Galaxy Book5 Series: Get a free Galaxy Tab S6 Lite when you buy from the Galaxy Book5 series
- Galaxy Book4 Edge: Save £100 – £200 when you buy the Galaxy Book4 Edge
Home appliances offers
- Home Appliances Bundle: Save 20% when you buy 3 selected home appliances together, or 15% when you buy 2
- Washing Machine & Tumble Dryer Bundle: Save 15% when you buy a selected washing machine and tumble dryer together
- Cooking Appliances: Save up to £200 on selected cooking appliances and get 15% off when you buy a selected oven and hob together
- Refrigeration: Save up to £500 on selected fridge freezers and get up to £200 off when you recycle your old one for free
- Vacuum Cleaners: Save up to £150 on selected vacuum cleaners and get up to £200 off when you recycle your old one for free