Age of Empires Mobile release date and new trailer

The new mobile edition of legendary strategy game Age of Empires has a confirmed release date of October 17th and new trailer.

Players can pre-register now on the App Store and Google Play.

The game’s developers have billed it as “a new chapter” which has been customised for mobile play while still retaining a “broad array of exciting elements from the existing series”.

Key confirmed features include:

fast combat and base building

multiplayer action including all-new epic siege battle gameplay that unites global players and forges rivalry among others

empire-building and strategic battles on a huge, persistent battlefield and 1-on-1, player-versus-player combat

dozens of historical and legendary leaders, including King Arthur, Joan of Arc, Julius Caesar, Leonidas I, and the Queen of Sheba

The new mobile edition of the classic title hails from TiMi Studio Group – the studio behind Call of Duty Mobile – and World’s Edge, an Xbox Games Studio, and the development team behind the Age of Empires franchise.

“We expect players to mystify, mislead and surprise their enemies through the realistic, immersive, medieval gameplay featured in Age of Empires Mobile,” said TiMi Studios team leader and studio general manager Brayden Fan.

“We’ve already seen alliances form and alliances crumble through our multi-month playtesting. Through it all, players have shown strategic wit, savvy teamwork and a passion for an entirely new Age of Empires experience.”