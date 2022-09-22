Air Broadband is now offering Netgem TV with a year’s free Amazon Prime

Air Broadband has become the latest ISP to offer Netgem TV, which combines access to the Freeview channel line-up with a host of streamed channels, catch-up apps and subscription video on demand apps such as BT Sport.

The Netgem TV box can be controlled with Alexa, Amazon’s voice assistant, and supports 4K streaming. Air Broadband customers adding the TV service will get a year of Amazon Prime for free.

The service is available to all of Air’s 250,000 customers across the UK and can be added to any of the ISP’s broadband packages for an additional 7 per month. For those purchasing a 1000Mbps service, the Netgem TV box is available for free on an opt-in basis.

Andrew Glover, CEO, Air Broadband said: “This partnership with Netgem allows us to provide our over 250,000 homes across the UK with access to a wide range of TV channels and content including incredible Hollywood and Bollywood blockbusters, TV box sets and exhilarating sports, as well as gaming and apps, to enhance their home entertainment network.

“Combining incredible broadband and TV allows homes to replace the multiple subscriptions they do not need with the one £7 monthly subscription, saving money and enjoying entertainment at the same time.”

Aziz Laouir, Head of Business Development at Netgem TV, added: “This partnership is great news for Air Broadband customers who will benefit from a wide range of entertainment by combining Air Broadband’s connectivity with our high-quality TV.”