All 25 James Bond films are coming to Prime Video next month

All 25 official James Bond movies will be available on Prime Video in the UK from October 5th to celebrate the franchise’s 60th anniversary.

The 25 films, which are also coming to Prime Video in the U.S., Australia, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico/Latin America (excluding Brazil), Spain, and Southeast Asia for a limited time are:

Dr. No, From Russia with Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, Diamonds Are Forever, Live and Let Die, The Man with the Golden Gun, The Spy Who Loved Me, Moonraker, For Your Eyes Only, Octopussy, A View to a Kill, The Living Daylights, Licence to Kill, GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, Die Another Day, Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre, andNo Time To Die.

With the exception of No Time To Die, the 24 films will also be available for a limited time in territories including Germany, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Brazil.

The films will be available alongside The Sound of 007, a feature documentary about the remarkable history of six decades of James Bond music and an exclusive recording of the live 007 charity concert taking place at the Royal Albert Hall on October 4th. Confirmed acts performing on the night include Dame Shirley Bassey and Lulu.

In addition, Amazon Music customers will be able to listen to a [RE]DISCOVER: James Bond playlist, which will spotlight iconic songs that have defined the Bond franchise.