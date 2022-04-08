SEENIT

All 25 James Bond films are getting a cinema re-release

-

Dr. No © 1962 Danjaq, LLC and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

All 25 official James Bond films are getting a UK and Ireland cinema re-release to celebrate the franchise’s 60th anniversary.

The films will be shown in 4K and will screen chronologically at Vue and Odeon Cinemas across the UK and Ireland starting on April 15th with 1962’s Dr. No and continuing through to Daniel Craig’s No Time To Die.  Other celebratory programmes will also be shown at selected cinemas nationwide.

News of the screenings comes just a day after it was announced that the entire EON canon of 007 movies is heading to Prime Video for a limited period of time.

The cinema re-release is being coordinated by Park Circus on behalf of MGM which was recently purchased by Prime Video owner, Amazon.

Full Release Schedule:

Week commencingFilm
15 AprilDR. NO (60th Anniversary)
22 AprilFROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE
29 AprilGOLDFINGER
6 MayTHUNDERBALL
13 MayYOU ONLY LIVE TWICE
20 MayON HER MAJESTY’S SECRET SERVICE
27 MayDIAMONDS ARE FOREVER
3 JuneLIVE & LET DIE
10 JuneTHE MAN WITH THE GOLDEN GUN
17 JuneTHE SPY WHO LOVED ME
24 JuneMOONRAKER
1 JulyFOR YOUR EYES ONLY
8 JulyOCTOPUSSY
15 JulyA VIEW TO A KILL
22 JulyLIVING DAYLIGHTS
29 JulyLICENSE TO KILL
5 AugustGOLDENEYE
12 AugustTOMORROW NEVER DIES
19 AugustTHE WORLD IS NOT ENOUGH
26 AugustDIE ANOTHER DAY
2 SeptemberCASINO ROYALE
9 SeptemberQUANTUM OF SOLACE
16 SeptemberSKYFALL
23 SeptemberSPECTRE
30 SeptemberNO TIME TO DIE

