All 25 James Bond films are getting a cinema re-release

All 25 official James Bond films are getting a UK and Ireland cinema re-release to celebrate the franchise’s 60th anniversary.

The films will be shown in 4K and will screen chronologically at Vue and Odeon Cinemas across the UK and Ireland starting on April 15th with 1962’s Dr. No and continuing through to Daniel Craig’s No Time To Die. Other celebratory programmes will also be shown at selected cinemas nationwide.

News of the screenings comes just a day after it was announced that the entire EON canon of 007 movies is heading to Prime Video for a limited period of time.

The cinema re-release is being coordinated by Park Circus on behalf of MGM which was recently purchased by Prime Video owner, Amazon.

