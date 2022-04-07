The entire James Bond film series is coming to Prime Video next week

James Bond (Daniel Craig) prepares to shoot in NO TIME TO DIE, a DANJAQ and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film. Credit: Nicola Dove © 2019 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Amazon has revealed that the entire official Eon produced James Bond series is coming to Prime Video from April 15th for “a limited time”.

The streaming service will offer UK subscribers every film from 1962’s Dr No through to No Time to Die, Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007.

The news comes just weeks after the retailer and streaming giant completed its purchase of MGM, the franchise’s distributors, and after the news that a James Bond inspired driving series is in production for Prime Video.

In addition to MGM’s interest in the Bond series, the studio’s acquisition gives Amazon ownership of the Rocky, Robocop, Poltergeist, Stargate and The Pink Panther franchises. The company has yet to reveal its full plans for MGM but it’s expected that much of the studio’s extensive library of films will eventually become available through Prime Video.