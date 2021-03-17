All four mobile networks secure more 5G spectrum

Mobile networks are set to pay £1.35bn for additional 5G capacity following the latest stage of Ofcom’s spectrum auction.

A total of 200 MHz of spectrum was available to bid for, split across the 700 MHz and in 3.6-3.8 GHz bands.

EE, Three, O2 and Vodafone each won lots in the principal stage and will now move on to the ‘assignment’ stage where those who successfully bid for multiple lots make a final bid for any preferred lots.

Networks who’ve secured capacity in the 3.6-3.8 GHz band will also be able to negotiate among themselves for their preferred frequency positions, allowing them to join together their new space with any they already hold in the band.

Philip Marnick, Group Director, Spectrum at Ofcom: “With bidding in the principal stage concluded, we now move to the next stage of the auction where the operators will have an opportunity to negotiate the position of their spectrum holdings in the wider band.

“This is an important step forward in bringing better mobile services to people – wherever they live, work and travel.

“These airwaves will help improve coverage for the mobile services people use today, as well as supporting the UK’s position as a world leader in 5G.”

All money raised is paid to HM Treasury.