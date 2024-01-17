All3Media brings Great British Menu and Homes Under the Hammer channels to Netgem TV

Three new streaming channels from All3Media, including ones dedicated to the Great British Menu and Homes Under the Hammer, are coming to Netgem TV users. Also joining the platform line-up is reality TV channel So..Real.

All three will be available to viewers through Netgem TV set top boxes which are available from multiple UK ISPs – including TalkTalk and Community Fibre – looking to provide additional value to their broadband customers.

The boxes offer broadcast channels from Freeview alongside a line-up of streamed channels plus a mix of free and paid streaming apps.

Sylvain Thevenot, Chief Commercial & Customer Officer of Netgem added: “We recognise a shift in consumer behaviour, expecting ad-supported content to be of high quality and operated in the same way as traditional Pay TV.

“In line with this trend, our content acquisition strategy is to provide the best content at no extra costs for our clients across Europe.

“All3Media International brings just that with fantastic channels such as Homes Under The Hammer and The Great British Menu, which will resonate particularly well with our audience.”

Amanda Stevens, Director of Global Partnerships at All3Media International added: “We’re excited to bring some of All3Media International’s highest rating FAST channels to Netgem customers.

“Homes Under the Hammer and Great British Menu give viewers the chance to binge-watch these much-loved shows, and So..Real brings the best in unfiltered reality television.”