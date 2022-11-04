Amazon and Acast bring free podcasts to Prime and Amazon Music subscribers

Amazon Music and Prime subscribers can now listen to thousands of podcasts from Acast ad-free following a deal between the two firms.

To facilitate the deal, which comes just days after a massive expansion of the music library available to Prime subscribers, Amazon Music has purchased the ad inventory across Acast’s content.

Ross Adams, CEO at Acast, said: “This is an exciting deal and we look forward to partnering with Amazon Music. Monetization in the podcasting space has diversified massively in recent years.

“This deal opens up an additional channel to increase revenue and improve our sell-through rates based on our large ad inventory of Acast Marketplace.”

Craig Strachan, Head of Podcasts, Europe, Australia & New Zealand, Amazon Music, added: “I am extremely excited that our Prime members and Amazon Music Unlimited customers can now listen to the fantastic selection of Acast podcasts ad-free, and at no additional cost.

I’ve long been a fan of many of these podcasts and can’t wait to dive in. I look forward to our new relationship with Acast.”