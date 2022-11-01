Amazon Prime members can now listen to 100 million songs at no extra cost

Amazon Prime members are getting a significant boost to their bundled music perk, with the number of songs available to stream at no extra cost rising from 2 million to 100 million.

The retailer’s membership scheme costs £95 per year (£8.99 per month) following a recent price increase and offers a number of benefits including free shipping on selected items, access to the Prime Video streaming service, plus free gaming content.

Qualifying customers can enjoy a 30 day free trial of Prime via the Amazon.co.uk website*

Subscribers can also stream music through the Amazon website, dedicated Amazon Music app, Amazon’s range of Echo devices and selected third-party smart speakers.

From today, that feature has been expanded to include “a full catalogue” of songs, the ability to shuffle play any artist, album, or playlist, plus stream a selection of All-Access playlists and listen to ad-free podcasts.

Those wanting to enjoy songs in HD, Ultra HD and Spatial audio can upgrade to the Amazon Music Unlimited tier for an additional fee.

“When Amazon Music first launched for Prime members, we offered an ad-free catalogue of 2 million songs, which was completely unique for music streaming at the time,” said Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music.

“We continue to innovate on behalf of our customers, and to bring even more entertainment to Prime members, on top of the convenience and value they already enjoy.

“We can’t wait for members to experience not only a massively expanded catalogue of songs, but also the largest selection of ad-free top podcasts anywhere, at no additional cost to their membership.”