Fire TV owners can now play some of Hollywood’s greatest hits just by quoting a line of dialogue after Amazon added sixteen new phrases in total, including classic lines from The Godfather, Network and Casablanca to Alexa’s library of commands.

The additions come ahead of next week’s Oscars awards ceremony and work with films available to stream on Prime Video, Disney+ and Netflix, including a selection of this year’s nominees.

Classic films included are:

Brokeback Mountain (Netflix): “Alexa, I wish I knew how to quit you”

Casablanca (Amazon Prime): “Alexa, here’s looking at you, kid”

Citizen Kane (BBC iPlayer): “Alexa, if I hadn’t been very rich, I might have been a really great man”

The Godfather (Amazon Prime): “Alexa, I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse”

On The Waterfront (Amazon Prime): “Alexa, I coulda had class”

A Few Good Men (Netflix): “Alexa, you can’t handle the truth”

The Silence of the Lambs (Amazon Prime): “Alexa, I’m having an old friend for dinner”

The Wizard of Oz (Amazon Prime): “Alexa, I’ve got a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore”

Network (Amazon Prime): “Alexa, I’m mad as hell and I’m not gonna take this anymore”

Forrest Gump (NOW): “Alexa, life is like a box of chocolates”

This year’s nominated films with bespoke Alexa utterances are:

Don’t Look Up (Netflix): “Alexa, I hear there’s an asteroid or comet or something that you don’t like the looks of.”

Dune (Amazon Prime): “Alexa, how dare you use the voice on me?”

King Richard (Amazon Prime): “Alexa, we’re more than a team, we’re a family”

Power of the Dog (Netflix): “Alexa, a man’s made by patience and the odds against him”

Encanto (Disney+): “Alexa, maybe your gift is being in denial”

No Time To Die (Amazon Prime): “Alexa, do you know what time it is – time to die”

The utterances work with Fire TV sets, Fire TV Cube and Fire TV sticks, including the latest Fire TV Stick 4K Max model which promises speedier app opening and navigation compared to previous models and supports 4K Ultra HD viewing, Dolby Atmos audio, Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and HLG.