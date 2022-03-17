Amazon completes $8.5 billion MGM takeover

Amazon has completed its $8.5bn purchase of MGM after US regulators opted not to intervene in the deal.

The news comes just days after the European Commission’s competition regulators gave their go-ahead for the transaction and means the retailer and streaming firm now owns a raft of top tier movies and TV series as well as a rich pool of intellectual Property it can monetise and develop.

Founded in 1924, MGM controls the entirety, or substantial portions, of the United Artists, Castle Rock, Orion Pictures, Samuel Goldwyn Company, and Canon Group libraries, as well as its own post 1986 output.

Film franchises under its control include the Bond series, Rocky, Robocop, Poltergeist, Stargate and The Pink Panther while the firm’s TV business is the producers of hits such as Vikings and The Handmaid’s Tale.

In addition to its series and films, MGM produces videogames and several podcast series and also owns the Epix pay-TV and streaming service.

Archive MGM content is currently available to customers of Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service as a separate add-on but could potentially be used to deepen the main service’s library.

“MGM has a nearly century-long legacy of producing exceptional entertainment, and we share their commitment to delivering a broad slate of original films and television shows to a global audience,” said Mike Hopkins, senior vice president of Prime Video and Amazon Studios.

“We welcome MGM employees, creators, and talent to Prime Video and Amazon Studios, and we look forward to working together to create even more opportunities to deliver quality storytelling to our customers.”

Chris Brearton, MGM’s chief operating officer, said: “We are excited for MGM and its bounty of iconic brands, legendary films and television series, and our incredible team and creative partners to join the Prime Video family.

“MGM has been responsible for the creation of some of the most well-known and critically acclaimed films and television series of the past century.

“We look forward to continuing that tradition as we head into this next chapter, coming together with the great team at Prime Video and Amazon Studios to provide audiences with the very best in entertainment for years to come.”