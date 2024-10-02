Amazon’s top of the range Fire TV device is now on sale

This article contains affiliate links (marked *). As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Amazon is running new time limited deals on some of its popular Fire TV streaming devices, including the flagship Fire TV Cube model.

Fire TV provides a simple way to access Amazon’s own Prime Video – home to Lord of the Rings series The Rings of Power, plus spy thriller Citadel, The Wheel of Time, Clarkson’s Farm and Fallout.

It also gives access to major 3rd-party streaming apps, including Paramount+, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, ITVX, Channel 4, Apple TV+, Netflix, and Acorn TV.

The devices also include Amazon’s Alexa smart assistant which can find shows and films, open apps and control playback for you, as well as control compatible smart devices such as lightbulbs via voice.

And a recent update means it’s possible to play Xbox games on selected models without a console.

A streaming stick for just £16.99

For those who have no need of 4K Streaming, Amazon is offering the Amazon Fire TV Stick* for £16.99 (down from its regular £44.99 price) which ships with a remote control that gives access to Alexa via a dedicate button plus includes volume/up down buttons to eliminate the need to use a second controller.

Ultra High Definition (UHD) 4K streaming

Moving up a level is the Fire TV Stick 4K* which sees its price drop from £59.99 to £39.99 and can stream content in up to 4K with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG so those with compatible TVs can get the best possible picture quality, plus Dolby Atmos support.

And last up is the flagship Fire TV Cube 3rd Generation* which features all the above plus a built-in Alexa speaker, faster processor, 16GB of internal storage, ethernet port for a wired connection and HDMI pass through, and is now available for £109.99 – down from its regular selling price of £139.99.

