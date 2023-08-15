Amazon’s Neighbours revival gets brand-new trailer 

Freevee, the free streaming service from Amazon, has released a new trailer for Neighbours ahead of its much-anticipated return on September 18th.

The new episodes star Alan Fletcher, Annie Jones, Candice Leask, Emerald Chan, Georgie Stone, Jackie Woodburne, Lloyd Will, Lucinda Armstrong Hall, Lucinda Cowden, Marley Williams, Naomi Rukavina, Rebekah Elmaloglou, Riley Bryant, Ryan Moloney, Sara West, Shiv Palekar, Stefan Dennis, Tim Kano, and Xavier Molyneux as series regulars.

April Rose Pengilly, Guy Pearce, Ian Smith, Jodi Gordon, Melissa Bell, and Mischa Barton will feature as guest stars.

New episodes will be released daily, Monday-Thursday, on Amazon Freevee in the UK and the US.

As previously announced, the series will also stream on Prime Video in Canada, Ireland, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. Network 10 will retain first-run rights in Australia.