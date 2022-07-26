Amazon Prime subscription to increase from next month 

The cost of both a monthly and annual Amazon Prime Subscription is to rise in the UK from next month.

Monthly subscriptions will increase from £7.99 to £8.99, and the price of the annual Prime membership will increase from £79 to £95. Both new prices will come into effect from September 15th and existing subscribers will see their prices rise from their next renewal on or after that date.

Amazon says the increase is its first since 2014 and follows investment in major new content for its Prime Video streaming service, which is included in the price of Prime, including new dramas and films plus live sports coverage.

The company recently secured a share of the Champions League from 2024, including the first pick for Tuesday night games.

In addition to Prime Video, subscribers get access to 2 million songs, free shipping on orders, same day delivery on grocery orders and a free Kindle book each month. They can also save money on a range of Amazon and third party items on the company’s annual Prime Day event, with devices such as Kindles and Fire TV streaming sticks heavily discounted.

While a price rise in the midst of the ongoing cost of living crisis is unlikely to be welcomed by many, Amazon will be hoping the likes of its upcoming Lord of the Rings series plus exclusive Premier League games and Autumn Nations Series coverage will keep subscribers on board.