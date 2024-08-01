Citadel: Honey Bunny gets teaser trailer and airdate

Prime Video has confirmed that Citadel: Honey Bunny, a new series based within the world of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden high-gloss spy drama Citadel, will debut globally on 7th November.

Starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the Indian-set series is directed by Raj & DK and produced by D2R Films, Amazon MGM Studios, and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO.

Whereas the main series dealt with the fallout from the destruction of Citadel, Honey Bunny will take the audience back to the genesis of this international clandestine spy-agency, delving further into its foundation, activities, influence, and rise.

It is one of two confirmed spin-offs from the main show alongside the Italian-set Citadel: Diana which lands on Prime Video in October.

More: How to sign up to the standalone Prime Video plan on Amazon UK

Nikhil Madhok, Prime Video’s Head of Originals for India, said: “We are thrilled to announce the premiere date for the much-awaited Citadel: Honey Bunny today.

“The Indian series in the world of Citadel blends the charm of the ’90s with an immersive narrative and truly captivating performances by Samantha as Honey, Varun as Bunny, and the entire ensemble cast.”

Citadel has been renewed for a second season which will go into production later this year based at the historic Bray Film Studios which was recently bought by Amazon.