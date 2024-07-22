Amazon buys Bray Film Studios for UK’s Prime Video production base

Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh and Richard Madden as Mason Kane in Prime Video’s Citadel. Season two of the series will be filmed at Bray Studios. Image: Jonathan Prime/Prime Video/Amazon Studios.

Amazon is buying Bray Film Studios which it will use to produce series for its Prime Video streaming service.

The studios has already served as the base for the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and will also be used for season two of spy series Citadel which is set to begin filming in September.

Located in Water Oakley, Berkshire, the studio is approximately 53,600 square feet and includes five sound stages, 77,400 square feet of workshops, 39,400 square feet of office space, 182,900 square feet of backlot, and 156,000 square feet of parking space.

The retail and streaming giant says Bray’s purchase is in addition to its existing presence at Shepperton Studios where it has a long-term deal for the exclusive use of nine state-of-the-art sound stages, workshops, and office accommodation.

“With Bray as our creative home in the UK, we are committed to deepening our relationships with the UK creative community, which is rich with world-class storytellers and creative talent of all kinds,” said Mike Hopkins, Head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios.

“The acquisition of a studio with such a storied heritage not only empowers us to produce more film and television in the UK, but also unveils a wealth of opportunities in the local community with respect to jobs and skills training at all levels of the production process.”

Frank Burke, Chairman of Bray Film Studios Ltd, said: “For 70 plus years, Bray Studios has held an important place in the history of British film making.

“During our period of ownership, I, together with my family and team have witnessed the rebirth of this iconic facility and we are extremely proud of the part we have been able to play in bringing it to renewed prominence.

“We are now genuinely excited to be handing the studios over to Amazon, who we believe share our commitment to quality and excellence and are perfectly suited to preserving the character of the studio while enhancing the first-class creative production spaces for generations of filmmakers to come.”