Dolby Atmos is coming to Audi cars

Car maker Audi is bringing Dolby Atmos sound to selected models from next month.

Delivered in partnership with Dolby Laboratories, the feature will be available on Audi Q7, Q8, A8, and e-tron GT models through the integrated Bang & Olufsen Premium 3D Sound System.

Both the driver and front passenger can play Atmos enabled tracks directly from the car’s multimedia interface using the Audi Application Store and integrated apps such as Amazon Music, Audible and Tidal.

The two firms say the tie-up underscores their “commitment to taking the driving experience to all-new heights with state-of-the-art audio technology.”