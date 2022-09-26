Amazon’s Freevee to stream new making of Star Wars documentary series

A new documentary series offering a deep dive into the Star Wars Movie Universe is coming to Freevee, Amazon’s free streaming service on 21st October.

Produced by the Nacelle Company, and directed by Brian Volk-Weiss, of Icons Unearthed: Star Wars features a world of incredible moments, including Marcia Lucas’ first on-camera interview.

Lucas, an Oscar-winning film editor and former wife of George Lucas, reveals her unique insight into the rise of Lucasfilm, the editing of the original Star Wars trilogy, where the idea for Darth Vader to be Luke’s father came from, and if there were really plans for nine movies.

Filmed everywhere from Tunisia to England, Canada to Italy, and all 50 states, the series provides unprecedented access to the key players in the creation of the franchise.

Additional interviews in the series also include Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, Paul Hirsch, Phil Tippett, Rick Baker, Ken Ralston, John Dykstra, Howard Kazanjian, Julian Glover, Ian McDiarmid, Gus Lopez, and Tom Spina. Icons Unearthed: Star Wars is narrated by Michael Pennington, who portrayed Moff Tiaan Jerjerrod in Return of the Jedi.