IMDb TV to rebrand as Amazon Freevee later this month

Amazon’s free streaming TV service is getting a rebrand later this month with the current IMDb TV name being replaced by a new Amazon Freevee branding.

Offering a mix of original first run commissions and archive titles, the advert supported service is available within the Prime Video app on third party smart TVs and streaming devices and as a dedicated standalone app on Amazon’s own Fire TV range.

Initially available only in the US, the service expanded to the UK last September and is set to launch in Germany later this year.

Programme highlights include the spy thriller Alex Rider, the upcoming Bosch: Legacy and Almost Paradise. The service is also set to add exclusive original movies to its offering, starting workplace rom-com Love Accidentally, starring Brenda Song and Aaron O’Connell.

The change of name will take place on April 27th.

“Over the past two years, we have seen tremendous growth for our AVOD service and are committed to bringing our audiences premium, free-to-consumer content,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios.

“We’re looking forward to building on this momentum with an increasing slate of inventive and broadly appealing Originals and are excited to establish Amazon Freevee as the premier AVOD service with content audiences crave.”

Ashraf Alkarmi, director of Amazon Freevee, added: “Customers are increasingly shifting to streaming ad-supported premium content, and we have developed Amazon Freevee to deliver them highly sought content with limited ads.

“Our new name clearly communicates who we are: An easy-to-navigate streaming service, available to users for free, whenever and wherever they choose to watch some of the greatest Original and licensed content available.”