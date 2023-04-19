Amazon’s Luna cloud gaming service is coming to Samsung Smart TVs

Image: Amazon

Amazon’s Luna cloud gaming service is now available on 2023 Samsung Smart TV models and 2022 Smart monitors.

The service joins rivals Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, and Utomik on the Samsung Gaming Hub which allows gamers to play their favourite games with no downloads or additional hardware needed.

Arriving in the UK last month, Amazon Luna is also available on PCs, Macs, Fire TVs, Fire tablets, iOS and Android phones and tablets, and Chromebooks.

While the full Luna line-up needs a standalone subscription, Amazon Prime members get access to a rotating selection of titles which they can play at no additional cost.

Dan Hastings, Director TV/AV at Samsung Electronics, said: “We’re very excited for Amazon Luna to be joining the Samsung Gaming Hub, offering TV viewers and players more choice than ever before to play both the games they already love and discover new ones.

“Samsung Gaming Hub is a one-stop shop for all gamers needs and with Amazon Luna, we’re delighted to offer gamers nearly one thousand games to play instantaneously on Samsung Smart TVs”.