Amazon’s The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh gets trailer and airdate

Amazon has released the first trailer for The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh, a new comedy following the first few months of an Indian family’s new life in the America, and has confirmed the series will air on both Prime Video and Freevee, its free ad-supported service, in selected markets.

As told through hilarious (and often conflicting) flashbacks, the Pradeeps quickly find themselves embroiled – romantically, personally, and professionally – with a polar-opposite neighbourhood family.

Inspired by the personal experiences of Emmy-nominated creator Vijal Patel (black-ish, The Middle), the 8-part series will be available from October 17th on Prime Video in the UK, US, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Austria, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Guatemala, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Uruguay, Venezuela, and India.

It’ll also be available on Freevee, Amazon’s free ad-supported service, in the UK, US and Germany.



Naveen Andrews, Sindhu Vee, Megan Hilty, and Ethan Suplee head the cast.