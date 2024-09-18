Pluto TV to launch new Borussia Dortmund FAST channel 

Pluto TV, the FAST channel app owned by Paramount, has announced an “extensive” partnership with Borussia Dortmund which will see a 24hr channel dedicated to the team launch across the world.

The new channel will be available for free across all of Pluto TV’s global markets, including the UK, US, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Nordics, Italy, France, Spain, Canada, Latin America, Brazil, and Australia.

As part of the tie-up, the Pluto TV logo will be visible on the sleeves of the BVB men’s team in all cup competitions of the 24/25 season, including the UEFA Champions League and the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, and on all BVB Bundesliga home matches.

Pluto TV will also become a Premium Partner supporting BVB’s women’s team which includes sleeve branding across all competitions.

Olivier Jollet, EVP & International GM for Pluto TV, said: “Pluto TV and Borussia Dortmund are a match made in football heaven. Our new global partnership unites two teams that give their all for black & yellow, significantly boosting Pluto TV’s brand awareness worldwide.

“With the launch of Borussia Dortmund FAST channel on Pluto TV, we will combine our passion for sports with our curated content model to captivate fans.

“Football is more than just the 90 minutes on the pitch, and through this collaboration with a club that has made significant contributions to the sport’s history, we aim to showcase the very best of this world.”

Carsten Cramer, Managing Director of Borussia Dortmund, added: “Partnering with Pluto TV, a member of the Paramount Global family, provides us with an innovative platform that enhances our presence across international markets, reaches new target audiences, and strengthening our connection with local fans.

“Pluto TV’s commitment also includes the BVB women’s and eFootball teams, aligning seamlessly with our holistic approach.”