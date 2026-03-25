Andrew Scott’s Pressure gets new trailer

Andrew Scott, Brendan Fraser and Kerry Condon star in this new trailer for Pressure, the upcoming World War II film based on David Haig’s critically lauded play.

Hailing from Director Anthony Maras, Studiocanal and Working Title, the film is set in the seventy two hours leading up to D-Day when all the pieces are in place except for one key element – the British weather.

Britain’s chief meteorological officer James Stagg (Scott) is called upon to deliver the most consequential forecast in history, locking him into a tense standoff with the entire Allied leadership.

The wrong conditions could devastate the largest ever seaborne invasion, while any delay risks German intelligence catching on.

With only his trusted aide Captain Kay Summersby (Condon) to confide in, and haunted by a catastrophic D-Day rehearsal, the final decision rests with Supreme Allied Commander Dwight D. Eisenhower (Fraser). With only hours to go, the fate of the war and the lives of millions hang in the balance…

The cast also includes Damian Lewis as Field Marshall Bernard Montgomery and Chris Messina as Irving P. Krick, Dwight D. Eisenhower’s trusted wartime Meteorologist.

Pressure heads to cinemas nationwide on September 9th.