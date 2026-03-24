Five ITV FAST channels launch on Roku

Five new FAST channels from ITV Studios are now available to Roku users in the UK.

The channels are:

The Graham Norton Show – Much loved talk show host Graham Norton invites the biggest stars in the world onto his sofa to share their stories and have the best fun.

Hell’s Kitchen – Gordon Ramsay’s culinary boot camp returns to Los Angeles as the terrifying world-renowned Head Chef slices and dices a group of wannabe Cordon Bleu cooks and aspiring restaurateurs, to find out who deserves the top prize of their own restaurant.

Hotel Inspector – Alex Polizzi is on a quest to save some of Britain’s worst-run hotels and B&Bs, with dubious decor, questionable cleanliness and even family feuds to contend with along the way.

River Monsters – Follow fishing detective Jeremy Wade as he travels around the world in search of the most fearsome underwater killers.

British Screen Classics – Bringing you the very best of British cinema. Showing a range of genres across comedy, horror, war, drama, adventure and romance, you’ll find the films you love all in one place.

“We’re delighted to bring these well-loved ITV Studios channels to Roku in the UK,” said Tom Price, Director, Content Distribution – Europe & Australia, Roku.

“The new channels build on the strong momentum of our FAST offering and reflect our commitment to expanding locally relevant content. Our FAST channels make it easy for viewers to enjoy popular shows without any subscription fees.”

Graham Haigh, COO at ITV Studios’ Zoo 55 label, said “Our partnership with Roku brings some of ITV Studios’ most iconic shows to even more viewers across the UK. It ensures our world-class library remains at the forefront of the evolving streaming landscape, connecting audiences with the content they love.”