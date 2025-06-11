Apple releases haptic trailer for Brad Pitt and Damson Idris’ F1 film

Photo by Scott Garfield Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures / Apple Original Films. © 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Apple has released a new haptic trailer for F1, it’s upcoming motorsport movie starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris.

The trailer is available via the Apple TV app on iPhones and gives users a unique way to enjoy the action, with every harness fitting, turn and brake press relayed to the viewer through vibrations using the device’s haptic engine.

Set for a cinema and IMAX release on June 25th via Warner Bros. before streaming on Apple TV+, the movie stars Pitt as Sonny Hayes – Formula 1’s most promising phenom of the 1990s until an accident on the track nearly ended his career.

Thirty years later he’s a nomadic racer-for-hire when he’s approached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), owner of a struggling Formula 1 team that is on the verge of collapse.

Ruben convinces Sonny to come back to Formula 1 for one last shot at saving the team and being the best in the world. He’ll drive alongside Joshua Pearce (Idris), the team’s hotshot rookie intent on setting his own pace.

But as the engines roar, Sonny’s past catches up with him and he finds that in Formula 1, your teammate is your fiercest competition – and the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone.

Also starring Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Kim Bodnia, the film was filmed during actual Grand Prix weekends with the collaboration of Formula 1, the 10 F1 teams and their drivers, the FIA, and race promoters.

F1 was directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Kosinski, seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Chad Oman.