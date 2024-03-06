Anyone But You is the UK’s bestselling film for a second week

Rom-com Anyone But You is enjoying a second week at the top of the UK’s Official Film Chart, which tracks sales across digital and physical formats.

The film’s continued success comes despite competition from Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes – which rises to Number 2 this week following its release on disc.

The highest new entry this week comes from offbeat Emma Stone comedy Poor Things which lands straight in at Number 3. Meanwhile Wonka is spending another week in the Top 5 (4th) and Dune jumps five places to sit in fifth place following the release of its sequel in cinemas.

Oppenheimer also claims another big week in the Top 10 (6) while holiday horror Thanksgiving enters the Top 10 for the very first time as it re-enters the chart following its release on disc. It previously peaked at Number 33.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom drops two this week (8) while Disney’s Wish earns its sixth consecutive week in the Top 10 (9). Finally, the Oscar-nominated The Color Purple makes a Number 10 debut on digital sales only.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 6th March 2024