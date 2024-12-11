Apple Intelligence now available in the UK

Describe Your Change in Writing Tools gives users even more flexibility and control by allowing them to specify the change they’d like to make to their text. Image: Apple

Apple Intelligence, the tech giant’s artificial intelligence tool, is now available on selected iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices in the UK.

The feature is being enabled through updates to iOS, iPadOS and macOS Sequoia and will be available to users with iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPad with A17 Pro or M1 and later, and Mac with M1 and later.

Already available in the US, Apple Intelligence’s expansion includes localised English support for the UK in addition to Australia and New Zealand and Canada.

Key features include the ability to remove distracting objects from photos, tools to create new emojis, the ability to turn a rough sketch in the Notes app into a more polished image, new writing tools with integrated ChatGPT, and suggested improvements to written messages, documents and notes.

Plus, with Apple Intelligence, the firm’s Siri voice assistant “becomes more natural, flexible, and deeply integrated into the system experience”.

Apple Intelligence is “designed to protect users’ privacy at every step” by using on-device processing for many of its features and models.

Where a user’s request requires access to larger models, Apple says “Private Cloud Compute extends the privacy and security of iPhone into the cloud to unlock even more intelligence. When using Private Cloud Compute, users’ data is never stored or shared with Apple.”

Apple Intelligence is available now as a free software update with iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2.