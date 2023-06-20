Apple expands Self Service Repair to cover iPhone 14 plus additional Mac models

Apple’s Self Service Repair now covers the iPhone 14. Image: Apple.

Apple is expanding its Self Service Repair scheme to cover the iPhone 14 range plus additional Mac models, including the 13-inch MacBook Air powered by M2, and MacBook Pro models powered by M2 Pro and M2 Max.

Launched last year, the scheme provides access to the same manuals, genuine parts, and tools used at Apple’s own stores and authorised repair outlets.

In addition to the additional models, the scheme will now cover the True Depth camera and top speaker for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups, plus Mac desktops with M1, in the UK, US, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, and Sweden.

Apple has also announced that it’s making its System Configuration software tool, which checks repairs were completed correctly and that new parts are working properly, more easily accessible.

Instead of needing to contact the Self Service Repair support team to run this final step of a repair, users will be able to initiate themselves by placing their devices into Diagnostics mode and following the onscreen prompts.