The Agency – Paramount+ spy drama starts season 2 production

The Agency: Central Intelligence, Start of Production, L-R Ambreen Razia, Richard Gere, Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, John Magaro and Jeffrey Wright, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Luke Varley/Paramount+

Paramount+ has confirmed that production is now underway in London on the second season of The Agency: Central Intelligence, its hit spy thriller based on France’s The Bureau.

The show stars Michael Fassbender as Martian, a CIA agent who is living undercover in his own life. Returning to London in the first season, he hides his relationship with Sudanese asset Dr. Samia Fatima (Jodie Turner-Smith) from his own team, exposing them both to danger.

In the new season Samia is being held captive in Sudan and Martian will do anything to try and save her – even past the point of treachery.

Jez and John-Henry Butterworth return as writers and executive producers for season two which also stars Jeffrey Wright, Katherine Waterston, Harriet Sansom Harris, John Magaro, Saura Lightfoot-Leon, Andrew Brooke, India Fowler, Reza Brojerdi, Alex Reznik and Richard Gere.

Season One is available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.



