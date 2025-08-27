Hitman World of Assassination hits iPhone and iPad

Hitman World of Assassination is now available on iPhone and iPad, allowing players to step into Agent 47’s shoes and take on missions from the palm of their hand.

The iOS release includes the complete Hitman sandbox experience and an update later this year will bring the Freelancer mode to the platform.

Players will benefit from an entirely touch control scheme built specifically for iPhone and iPad and which includes context-sensitive buttons that dynamically adapt to your surroundings.

HITMAN World of Assassination is compatible at launch with iPhone 16 models; iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max; iPad Pro and iPad Air (M1 chip or later); iPad mini (A17 Pro) and costs £69.99.

Developer and publisher IO Interactive has also confirmed the game will launch on Macs powered by Apple silicon later this year.