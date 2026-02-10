Apple and Google agree app store changes with UK’s CMA

Apple and Google have agreed to change how their mobile app stores work in the UK to ensure their own apps don’t benefit from preferential treatment.

The two companies, which own the largest mobile operating systems, have undertaken to ensure that 3rd party apps which compete with their own won’t be discriminated against when being reviewed and to ensure that apps are ranked “in a fair, objective and transparent way”.

Apple has also agreed to enable app developers to more easily request interoperable access to features and functionality within its mobile operating system.

The undertakings were made in response to concerns raised by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority last year.

Subject to a consultation on them, the commitments will take effect from April 1st.

Sarah Cardell, Chief Executive of the CMA, said: “Following designation of Apple and Google’s mobile platforms in October last year, the CMA has moved swiftly to secure a package of commitments from Apple and Google that will boost the UK’s app economy, giving developers the opportunity and confidence they need to invest and innovate.

“The ability to secure immediate commitments from Apple and Google reflects the unique flexibility of the UK digital markets competition regime and offers a practical route to swiftly address the concerns we’ve identified.

“These are important first steps while we continue to work on a broad range of additional measures to improve Apple and Google’s app store services in the UK, for example by enabling more choice and innovation in digital wallets, boosting the UK’s fintech sector and potentially supporting the roll out of digital IDs.”