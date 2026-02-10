British rom-com Finding Emily gets new trailer

Spike Fearn and Angourie Rice star in Finding Emily, the new romantic comedy from producers Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner whose past films include Bridget Jones, About Time and Love Actually.

When a lovesick musician is given the wrong number for his dream girl, he teams up with a driven psychology student to find her, sparking a hilarious campus-wide frenzy that tests their own hearts and ambitions along the way.

Directed by Alicia MacDonald, the film is also produced by Olivier Kaempfer and will be in cinemas from May 22nd.