Trailer reveals what’s in store when Rivals season two returns in November 

David Tennant as Lord Tony Baddingham in season two of Rivals. Image: Disney+

A special teaser trailer has been released for the second half of Rivals season two which debuts on Disney+ in November.

Contains potential spoilers for the season’s first half.

Based on Dame Jilly Cooper’s hugely popular novels, the show has taken a mid-season break with a shocking finale which saw the departure of a major character.

When the show returns, viewer will find Tony Baddingham David Tennant) and Declan O’Hara’s (Aidan Turner) contest for the Cotswolds crown reaching a fever pitch, while Rupert Campbell-Black is (Alex Hassell) forced to confront his own personal demons.

Describing what’s to come, Disney+ says: “Across hedonistic parties, Bonfire Night chaos, the Hampshire Hunt Ball and a turbulent Christmas, affairs unravel, alliances fracture and rivalries intensify.”

Returning cast members include Nafessa Williams as Cameron Cook, Bella Maclean as Taggie O’Hara, Katherine Parkinson as Lizzie Vereker, Danny Dyer as Freddie Jones, Victoria Smurfit as Maud O’Hara, Claire Rushbrook, Oliver Chris as James Vereker, Lisa McGrillis as Valerie Jones, Emily Atack as Sarah Stratton, Rufus Jones as Paul Stratton, Luca Pasqualino as Basil ‘Bas’ Baddingham, Catriona Chandler as Caitlin O’Hara, Annabel Scholey as Beattie Johnson, Gary Lamont as Charles Fairburn, Hubert Burton as Gerald Middleton, Gabriel Tierney as Patrick O’Hara, Lara Peake as Daysee Butler and Bryony Hannah as Dierdre Kilpatrick.

Also returning are guest stars Hayley Atwell as Helen Gordon and Rupert Everett as Malise Gordon.

The new episodes also see the arrival of Rachael Stirling as Araminta Pemberton, Lady Monica Baddingham’s vampish younger sister, Rupert Evans as erudite headmaster David Hawkley and Santiago Cabrera as Argentinian Polo legend Alejandro Mendoza.