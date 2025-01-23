CMA to review competitiveness of Apple and Google’s mobile ecosystems

The UK’s competition watchdog has launched investigations into both Apple and Google’s mobile ecosystems, including their operating systems, browsers and app stores.

Outlining its review, the Competition and Markets Authority notes: “Virtually all mobile devices sold in the UK are pre-installed with either iOS (Apple) or Android (Google) and Apple’s and Google’s own app stores and browsers have either exclusive or leading positions on their platforms compared to alternative products and services.”

The watchdog adds: “This means Apple and Google are also able to exert considerable influence over much of the content, services and technological development provided on a mobile device.”

Its investigations will assess both firms’ position in relation to their mobile operating systems, app stores and browsers and whether either has ‘strategic market status’ – defined as having substantial and entrenched market power – in these areas.

Issues that will form part of the CMA’s investigations include the extent of competition between and within the two mobile ecosystems; investigating whether Apple or Google are using their positions to favour their own apps and services; and investigating whether Apple or Google are requiring app developers to sign up to unfair terms and conditions as a condition of distributing their apps.

The CMA says it will take a “proportionate and transparent approach” to this investigation and will now engage “a wide range” of stakeholders, including device manufacturers, software developers and user groups in addition to the two firms before reaching a decision by the end of October 2025.

Sarah Cardell, the CMA’s chief executive, said: “The operating systems, apps and browsers installed on our phones and tablet devices act as our gateway into the digital world – whether that is communicating with our friends and loved ones, buying from businesses or accessing creative content.

“More competitive mobile ecosystems could foster new innovations and new opportunities across a range of services that millions of people use, be they app stores, browsers or operating systems.

“Better competition could also boost growth here in the UK, with businesses able to offer new and innovative types of products and services on Apple’s and Google’s platforms.”